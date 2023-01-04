Paulina Porizkova has “nothing to hide.” The supermodel welcomed the new year nearly naked.

The Czech Republic native, 57, took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 4, to share a topless photo of herself alongside an empowering message. In the shot, the runway star is seen posing in nothing but black underwear, covering her chest with her arms.

“The New Year is yawning wide open,” Porizkova began in the caption. “I’m greeting it bare. Because I have nothing to hide. I’m finally comfortable in my own skin. I don’t need armor when I’m already armed with my experiences and the wisdom they’ve brought.”

She added: “All the really good stuff is crammed into this body and invisible on the outside. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. It’s what keeps me standing tall and proud — even when undressed.”

Days earlier, Porizkova shared her first selfie of 2023, a stunning makeup-free pic.

“First morning of 2023, unretouched, unfiltered and with a slight hangover from a wonderful night with my closest friends and son,” she wrote. (She shares sons Jonathan and Oliver Ocasek with late husband Ric Ocasek.)

Porizkova went on to reflect on 2022, sharing that last year “began with me being immersed in writing my book and in my past.”

She continued: “It ended with gratification of my book reaching you all, and your reactions to it.” The catwalk queen explained that she also spent time traveling, modeling and “making new friends.”

“In 2023, my hopes are to be able to let go of the past,” Porizkova wrote in the social media post’s caption. “To quit trying to live in it for comfort — even though it hurts and will keep hurting as long as I sit there. The unknown ahead is scary … Here is to a new year and the unknown. Here’s to embracing change. Getting wiser, getting older, getting bolder.”

Porizkova has long been known to share words of encouragement with her followers about self-love, beauty and aging. “Aging is not a disease,” she captioned a December 2022 selfie. “It should be celebrated for what it is. Growth and change.”

She also emphasizes this message in her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful. Porizkova published the collection of essays in November 2022, which also explores her experience with marriage, anxiety, grief and motherhood.

The blonde beauty previously went topless in October 2022 to promote her work.