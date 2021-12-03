Paulina Porizkova’s Positive Outlook on Aging Was Born Out of ‘Rebellion’

The reason behind it all. Paulina Porizkova isn’t afraid to speak her mind when it comes to aging or think twice about showing off her natural skin, grey hair or bikini body. But her positive outlook on all of the above didn’t magically manifest.

The 56-year-old model exclusively told Us Weekly that her strong stance developed after getting sick and tired of being “overlooked” by men who preferred younger woman.

“There’s a rebellious streak to me. I think I’m really f—king amazing right now. I think I’m much more amazing now than I’ve ever been in my life,” she told Stylish. “And guys overlooking me because they’re going for somebody 20 years younger than themselves, that just made me want to rebel against the idea that you have to look younger to be valuable, to be worthy.”

These feelings aren’t limited to her more recent experience in the dating world, it was also prevalent towards the end of her marriage to Ric Ocasek.

“My marriage was falling apart and I felt undesirable. I thought in part, it was because I was getting old and I didn’t really know what to do about it,” Porizkova said. “But I also thought that if I’m not loved for who I am, for who I truly am, then getting Botox and filler and getting my face fixed so that I don’t give away my age was kind of contradicting my purpose to be loved for who I am. So it’s like, I’m going to stay in my skin and still find love.”

While she she still “struggles” with aging, she’s also found that the way she has been treated in the past is what “fueled” her activism. But her opinions on steering clear of Botox and filler aren’t just in an effort make a statement.

“I don’t like fillers or Botox because for me, I like the fact that my face is really expressive. People know how I feel and I don’t really have to talk,” she said. “You can spend a whole lot less time talking. You can just make a look.”

Even though she has no intention of jumping on the bandwagon with invasive procedures, she’s certainly all-aboard the skincare train. Her favorite? Beauty Pie, a luxe, clean beauty brand that was started by Marcia Kilgore, who’s also responsible for lines like Bliss, Soap & Glory and Soaper Duper.

“I love the Super Healthy Skin because it actually works. Things say they firm and plump and they don’t really. But this one actually does. It’s very subtle, but you can actually feel the difference,” the model shared.

Another fave? The Japanfusion Genius Lift Elixir, which she says is “f—king amazing.” Porizkova likes to dab them on after applying her makeup for a little extra glow.

And let’s not forget the Wonderscrub. “I’m passionate about the Wonderscrub. It feels like brown diamonds and velvet. It literally polishes your skin, but it’s not scratchy at all,” the model added.

Kilgore noted that Porizkova’s love for all of the products is shared by the entire Beauty Pie community. After all, “the whole idea of Beauty Pie is that every product is our favorite,” Kilgore told Stylish.

While there’s plenty from the line to chose from, the beauty guru swears by the following trio: a retinol, niacinamide and a vitamin C serum. Thankfully, the brand has a great Super Retinol Ceramide-Boost Anti-Aging Serum, the “most amazing” Super Drops (aka niacinamide) and fabulous Vitamin C Freeze Dried Ampoules.

So if you want skin like Porizkova, check out the lineup on beautypie.com.