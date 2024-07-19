Pregnant Alexandra Daddario’s Maternity Wardrobe Features Lots of Dior

Alexandra Daddario’s maternal style couldn’t be classier.

Daddario, 38, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 18, to show off her chic pregnancy wardrobe. In the snaps, she rocked a number of Dior outfits while attending an event for the designer in Aspen, Colorado. First, she rocked an ivory crochet poncho featuring black stripes over a white top. Daddario elevated her look with a bright red lip while posing with Ashley Park, who pointed at the actress’ growing belly bump. Park, 33, stunned in a black shirt dress and gold Dior necklace.

Daddario, who is expecting her first baby with husband Andrew Form, then changed into a pink Dior outfit consisting of the label’s Dioriviera Toile de Jouy Sauvage Silk Top, which features an off-the-shoulder neckline, quarter-length sleeves and a pink print and retails for $990. The former Victoria’s Secret model elevated the piece with a matching $3,350 Book Tote and low-waisted blue jeans. In one snap, she took a selfie with the purse while posing in front of a mountainscape.

For glam, Daddario donned pink lips, manicured eyebrows and mascara. She parted her brunette hair to the side and styled her locks in soft curls.

Elsewhere in the social media post, Daddario posed in Dior’s $890 straw D-Bobby Large Brim Hat, which featured a teal ribbon and structured design.

“Friends and Dior in Aspen!” she captioned the post.

Daddario announced earlier this month that she’s expecting after suffering a pregnancy “loss.”

“Excited for my child to go to pre-school with Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber‘s kids,” she captioned a photo of her baby bump on July 10, referencing Bieber, 27, and Robbie’s pregnancies. (Hailey is expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber and Robbie, 34, is also expecting her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley.)

Daddario opened up to Vogue about her loss earlier this month, sharing, “It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific. Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them.” She continued, “I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”