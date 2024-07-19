With pregnancy comes a new hairstyle for Brittany Mahomes.

Brittany, 28, who is expecting her third baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 18, to show off her new ‘do. Her blonde tresses were cut slightly above her bust and complete with angles framing her face. Brittany parted her hair down the side in the snap and wore her hair down and straightened.

The former soccer player paired her look with a fitted red crop top and white joggers. She went makeup-free and gave the camera a fresh face while playing with her ends.

“With every kid the hair gets shorter 😂😅,” she captioned the post. “Oops.”

Brittany’s haircut is a subtle change from her previous coiffure, which cascaded to her midriff. She regularly can be seen styling her hair in voluminous curls.

Brittany announced her pregnancy earlier this month via Instagram. “Round three, here we come 🤍,” she captioned a sweet video of her and Patrick, 28, playing with their two kids: daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 19 months.

In the clip, Sterling held hands with Bronze and ran up to the camera while holding Brittany’s sonogram. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback then picked up his daughter before the family of four posed together.

For their announcement, Brittany rocked a bodycon white frock featuring short sleeves, a scoop neck and floor-length skirt. She elevated the piece with a silver necklace, gold bracelets and a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

For glam, she donned a full beat including rosy cheeks, a warm contour, filled-in eyebrows, pink lips and long lashes.

Patrick, for his part, matched his wife in an ivory knit top and khaki pants. The parents dressed their kids in white, with Sterling rocked a minidress featuring short sleeves, a gold belt and a skater skirt. Bronze, meanwhile, looked adorable in a white T-shirt and tan pants.