The pair walked the red carpet at the film’s premiere on Tuesday, January 23, held at the Carib 5 Theatre in Kingston, Jamaica, per footage obtained by Entertainment Tonight. The couple appeared to be in good spirits as walked hand in hand and posed for cameras alongside Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon CEO Brian Robbins.

Both Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, were dressed to impress for the event. Harry donned a blue suit and white button-down shirt sans tie, while Meghan stunned in a gorgeous black gown. She completed the look with a matching clutch and gold earrings, wearing her hair pulled back in a low bun.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, One Love is one of the first authorized biopics since Bob Marley’s 1981 death at the age of 36. The film is produced in partnership with the Marley family, with Bob’s son, Ziggy Marley, serving as producer. Kingsley Ben-Adir stars in the titular role while Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers and Nadine Marshall round out the cast.

While Harry and Meghan are not directly associated with the film, a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month that the couple plan on making their big Hollywood comeback in 2024.

“Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand,” the insider told Us at the time, noting that the duo are being courted for speaking engagements, business collaborations and entertainment gigs. A second source added, “Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption.”

In 2020, the pair signed a deal with Netflix worth a reported $100 million. They have since produced their own docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and Harry’s Heart of Invictus series. They also recently acquired the rights to the bestseller Meet Me at the Lake and will be adapting the romance novel for the streaming service.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hit up the red carpet at the Bob Marley movie premiere in Kingston, Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/F4kjA3Dm4A — IG: _ROMEKO ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) January 24, 2024

While Meghan is “100 percent more interested in directing and being behind the camera” right now, jumping back into her acting career is a “never say never” possibility, the first insider told Us, especially now that her USA series Suits has seen a major resurgence in popularity. Meghan portrayed Rachel Zane on the legal drama for seven seasons from 2011 to 2017 before making her exit. When the show hit Netflix in mid-2023, it skyrocketed to No. 1, acquiring a massive 45 billion minutes viewed, according to Nielsen streaming charts.

“Meghan’s been tight-lipped about potentially revisiting the series, but there’s hope that if the timing is right, something can be worked out,” the source explained, while the second insider told Us that “Meghan would consider” reprising her role and that “discussions” about joining a potential revival have already occurred.

When asked why she thinks the series is resonates so deeply with this new generation of fans, Meghan shared that she has “no idea” what caused the boom in viewership but gushed over her time working on the show.

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew, we had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons so, quite a bit,” she said during Variety’s Power of Women event in November 2023. “It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with. But good shows are everlasting.”

While any major TV or film appearances have yet to be confirmed by Meghan, she did return to her acting roots for a Clevr Blends coffee ad in December 2023, appearing as one of the company’s assistants working hard in the background. Meghan’s partnership with the Clevr came in 2021 when she became the brand’s first high-profile investor.