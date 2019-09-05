



Princess Charlotte looked like the most adorable schoolgirl in her uniform for her first day. She even added a fun little personal touch.

The four-year-old was spotted heading to the prep school Thomas’s Battersea in London near the family’s Kensington Palace on the morning of Thursday, September 5. The princess looked adorable in her navy blue uniform complete with a collared shirt, a knee-length skirt and a cardigan with red piping and an embroidered bunny on the front.

She walked hand-in-hand with her mom Kate Middleton who carried the princess’ matching backpack to complete the entire required ensemble. But clipped on to that coordinated bag was an adorable addition: a unicorn keychain.

The pink sequin accessory didn’t really match, but was no doubt a request from the four-year-old girl. Because even though she is a royal she is a little girl first.

This isn’t the first time the middle sister has shared her love of the whimsical creature. Back in July, she attended a charity polo match with her dad Prince William and uncle Prince Harry holding a sparkly unicorn bag that matched her pink and gray floral dress.

Prince George also wore the required uniform, his with a pair of shorts instead of a skirt and black socks instead of white.

The duke and duchess also looked the part of parents dropping off their kids at school in cool sharp ensembles. Prince William looked casually dapper in a pair of brown pants, a blue button-up shirt and a navy blazer with brown boots, while Duchess Kate stunned in a floral frock.

Wearing an affordable $175 red and white dress from Michael Kors, the royal mom looked elegant and heavenly in the piece with its buttons up the front, leather belt-cinched waist and airy midi hemline. The long-sleeve number proved to be an ideal summer-to-fall piece.

