Priyanka Chopra Jonas is taking opulence to a whole new level.

The 41-year-old actress was photographed wearing a diamond choker necklace that cost a staggering $43 million. She wore the pricey jewels at the Bulgari High Jewelry Show in Rome on Monday, May 20.

Totaling 140 carats (a nod to Bulgari’s 140th anniversary), the Serpenti Aertena necklace took around 2,800 hours to make. It is one of the jewelry brand’s most lavish designs to date.

Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin told Vogue that it is “the necklace of the century.”

Chopra Jonas, 41, paired the impressive piece of jewelry with an off-the-shoulder black and white custom Del Core gown. She wore her bobbed hair down in loose waves and sported sparkly brown eyeshadow, long lashes and dark pink lipstick to the event.

The evening was hosted at the Terme di Diocleziano in Rome, and included a jewelry show and a gala dinner.

Other celebrities in attendance included Anne Hathaway, Shu Qi, Liu Yifei, Carla Bruni, Law Roach and Isabella Rossellini.

Given her role as Bulgari’s global brand ambassador, it was a natural choice to have Chopra Jonas wear the necklace.

The Love Again actress was appointed the title in August 2021, making her the first Indian woman to serve as an ambassador for the Italian jewelry brand.

“The house of Bulgari and India have a long, rich history with many of their gems being sustainably sourced from my home country,” Chopra Jonas told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “This is something I connected on very deeply with the brand, and it makes me feel so proud to represent the beauty of India in this small way.”

She added, “As a young actor, looking up at the international stars of film like Elizabeth Taylor and Sophia Loren who have long been the muses of Bulgari, It’s a dream that now I get to work with such an iconic house and follow in their footsteps.”