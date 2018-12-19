After a brief pitstop in NYC, Priyanka Chopra and her new husband Nick Jonas are back in India to continue their wedding celebrations. The couple was at the JW Marriott in Mumbai on Wednesday, December 18, for the first of two additional receptions being held in their honor, and the bride kept her style streak going at the opulent fete.

After tying the knot earlier this month in three lavish days of festivities that included not one but two wedding ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur *and* enjoying an over-the-top reception in New Delhi on Tuesday, December 4, the newlyweds are back at it for another round of toasting.

At night one of the Mumbai event (the Daily Mail reported that a larger second portion will take place on Thursday, December 20) hosted by Chopra’s mother Madhu, the former Quanitco actress swapped the bright rainbow colors of her previous bridal looks in favor of a bespoke navy gown and jewels by her go-to designer Sabyasachi.

The intricately embroidered royal blue dress featured a strapless sweetheart neck that perfectly complemented the ornate Victorian-inspired necklace and matching bangles and earrings also created by Sabyasachi.

She opted for a rosy makeup look that included a blushing cheek and mauve lip, while her hair was styled in a center-parted low chignon. On Instagram, her hairstylist Ami Patel called the look “benarasi meets corset.” Benarasi refers to a type of sari.

And while Jonas sported some traditional Indian garb throughout their initial wedding weekend, the former boy bander instead opted for a charcoal grey double-breasted suit and black t-shirt for the latest event.

