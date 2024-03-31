Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Sarah Ferguson clearly had emerald on the brain at the royals’ annual Easter Mattins service.

The three royal women stepped out in bright green ensembles on Sunday, March 31. Camilla, 76, for her part, opted for a long-sleeved dress with satin accents that she paired with a matching hat and a black coat. The queen, who arrived with husband King Charles III, completed her look with a green floral brooch and a silver necklace.

Anne, 73, wore a pastel shade of green. The Princess Royal, accompanied by husband Sir Tim Laurence, stunned in a long wool jacket and a darker fascinator with black feathered accents. She accessorized her ensemble with a brown handbag, leather gloves and golden jewelry including a cross brooch.

The royal trio was rounded out by Ferguson, 64, who chose a kelly green tweed dress for the occasion. The Duchess of York, previously married to Prince Andrew, added a black headband with embroidered flowers to her look.

Related: Every Royal Who Attended Easter Service in Kate and William’s Absence The royal family marked Easter by attending their annual church service on Sunday, March 31, despite Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William’s absence amid her cancer battle. King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Andrew, Duchess Sarah Ferguson, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were among the royals who celebrated the holiday at St […]

Camilla, Anne and Ferguson were not the only royal relatives in attendance on Sunday. In addition to Charles, 75, and Laurence, 69, both of the king’s brothers — Andrew, 64, and Prince Edward stepped out at the church service. Edward, 60, was joined by wife Duchess Sophie and son James, Earl of Wessex.

Sophie, 59, opted to do her own thing in terms of style and stood out in a purple coat dress, matching clutch and a white fascinator. Both Edward and James, 16, donned navy suits with the Duke of Edinburgh choosing a purple tie to complement his wife.

Edward and Sophie also share daughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, who was not present on Sunday. Louise, 20, currently attends college at St Andrews University in Scotland, which could explain her absence. (St Andrews students begin exams on April 22 at the end of their semester.)