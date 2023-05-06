Always at her feet! Queen Camilla incorporated her and husband King Charles III’s beloved rescue dogs in her coronation gown.

Camilla, 75, stunned in a cream-colored, embellished Bruce Oldfield gown during the Saturday, May 6, crowning ceremony. The dress featured delicate embroidery along the bottom trim, including a monogram of the queen’s official “CR” emblem and images of the married couple’s two Jack Russell terriers.

Charles, 74, and his wife, whom he wed in 2005, previously adopted canines Bluebell and Beth from London’s Battersea Dogs Home. Since then, the pups have become integral members of their family.

“The nice thing about dogs is you can sit them down, you could have a nice long conversation, you could be cross, you could be sad and they just sit looking at you wagging their tail,” Camilla told BBC Radio 5 Live in July 2020 before recalling how the couple decided to adopt the pooches. “Along I went to Battersea, and Beth appeared and she had just been moved from pillar to post and dumped. We thought it would be nice for her to have a friend. They found [Bluebell] two or three weeks later wandering about in woods, no hair on her, covered in sores, virtually dead and they nursed her back to life and her hair grew again. She’s very sweet, but a tiny bit neurotic, shall we say.”

The Reading Room founder also gushed that both Bluebell and Beth love children and are allowed “nearly everywhere” in the palace — except they are “not allowed to sleep on the bed.”

Other than their illustrated counterparts, Bluebell and Beth were seemingly absent from their owners’ big day. Charles and Camilla, however, were celebrated by many of their loved ones and friends. The former Prince of Wales’ two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were both spotted at the ceremony, with William, 40, playing a special role alongside wife Princess Kate and their three children. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex, for his part, sat in the third row alongside his cousins to witness the celebration but seemingly did not interact with his father or brother.

Camilla, for her part, also invited her two children — Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes — and grandchildren to the Saturday occasion. Her ex-husband, with whom she shares her kids, Andrew Parker Bowles, similarly made the guest list.

His and Her Majesties were blessed and anointed as the country’s new monarchs at the end of the coronation service, in which Camilla even subtly adjusted her crown’s positioning before the final processional.