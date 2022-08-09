Kaia Gerber‘s got skills! The supermodel gave her dad, Rande Gerber, an at-home haircut, saving him from a trip to the barber.

The Casamigos cofounder, 60, shared a sweet photo of Kaia, 20, at work on his mane via Instagram on Sunday, August 7. “@KaiaGerber cuts on the dock, sure beats going to the barber,” he captioned the post.

In the shot, the American Horror Story star was dressed in a black bikini and looked focused as she evened out her father’s tresses on a lakeside dock. Rande, for his part, smiled into the camera.

The father-daughter moment was praised by fans. “Great memory to have too!!!” one follower wrote. A second fan commented, “Sometimes it’s the simplest and sweetest things that bring the most joy.” A third social media user added: “Looks pretty good to me, a pro in the making!”

This wouldn’t be the first time Kaia has shaped up Rande’s ‘do. In 2017, Kaia’s mom and fellow supermodel Cindy Crawford posted an Instagram photo of the YSL Beauty ambassador giving Rande a cut. “Waterfront haircuts by @KaiaGerber. Anyone need a trim?” Crawford, 56, captioned the shot, adding a scissor emoji.

That time, Kaia worked on the back of the businessman’s crown as he sat patiently, facing the lake.

The Gerbers have been enjoying life on the water. Earlier this month, Crawford shared a video of herself and Rande taking a ride on a jet ski.

“Feels like summer,” the Illinois native wrote alongside the Instagram clip shared on Saturday, August 6. One week prior, Crawford shared a photo of herself and Rande posing together on a dock, teasing in the caption, “Welcome to Gerber Island.”

In addition to Kaia, Crawford and Rande share son Presley Gerber, 23. The couple tied the knot in 1998 on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The ceremony was a relaxed one, with Crawford walking down the aisle barefoot in a lace slip dress.

“I wanted to look like the best version of the girl Rande loves waking up to every morning,” Crawford wrote in her 2015 book Becoming, per Brides. “Rather than have my dad walk me down the aisle and give me away, Rande and I chose to walk each other down the stairs that led to the beach and the ceremony.”

