Making amends. Rebel Wilson appears to have responded to the backlash over her new clothing line, R&R Club.

After fans called out the comedian, 42, for not offering extended sizes in her loungewear line, Wilson took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 29, to clear the air.

“In success we are planning on doing more colors and sizes for R&R Club,” the Pitch Perfect star wrote over a photo of herself in a cozy white set from the brand. In a follow-up post, Wilson explained that she is “experimenting” with the current “limited capsule collection of only two pieces in limited sizes.” As of now, the website only displays two sweatsuits in sizes XS to XL.

Wilson then asked her followers to let her know what shades and sizes they would be interested in trying.

The Australia native’s reveal comes after TikTok user Destiny Ann criticized the label in a video posted on Saturday, November 26. “The irony of Rebel dropping a clothing line that she wouldn’t have even been able to shop at a few years ago,” Ann captioned the clip, referencing Wilson’s weight loss. The Senior Year star embarked on a fitness journey in 2020 and has since lost 80 pounds.

“I’m just learning about Rebel Wilson’s new clothing brand, R&R Club, that launched at the beginning of November,” Ann began in the video. “I’m just confused. I don’t understand how someone who [was] plus sized for majority of her career and majority of her life … someone who knows how hard it is to be fat, to shop for clothing in your size … I don’t understand how someone with that background, that knowledge, can release a brand that only goes up to an XL.”

She added: “People’s biggest argument for this is always, ‘Oh it’s so expensive to have so many size ranges,’ [but] it’s Rebel Wilson, she got money. It’s so disheartening.”

Ann wasn’t the only social media user to take issue with R&R Club. Other TikTokers shared their sentiments, agreeing with Ann in the comments section.

“That is so disappointing,” read one comment. Another social media user wrote: “Wow. That’s absolutely wretched.” A third said: “Even if it is expensive, she will make the money back because larger sizes always sell out. This is disappointing.”

The Isn’t It Romantic actress, who recently welcomed her first child via surrogate, launched the line with girlfriend Ramona Agruma earlier this month.