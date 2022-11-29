Rebel Wilson has some explaining to do, according to fans. The comedian is under fire for not offering extended sizes in her new clothing line, R&R Club.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 42, launched a loungewear brand — in partnership with fiancée Ramona Agruma — earlier this month that includes hoodies, sweatshirts and other cozy items. The products come in sizes XS to XL as seen on the label’s website, sparking backlash from consumers.

TikTok user Destiny Ann took to the social media platform to call out the Australia native in a video shared on Saturday, November 26. “The irony of Rebel dropping a clothing line that she wouldn’t have even been able to shop at a few years ago,” Ann captioned the clip, referencing Wilson’s weight loss. The Senior Year star embarked on a fitness journey in 2020 and has since lost 80 pounds.

“I’m just learning about Rebel Wilson’s new clothing brand, R&R Club, that launched at the beginning of November,” Ann began in the video. “I’m just confused. I don’t understand how someone who [was] plus sized for majority of her career and majority of her life … someone who knows how hard it is to be fat, to shop for clothing in your size … I don’t understand how someone with that background, that knowledge, can release a brand that only goes up to an XL.”

She added: “People’s biggest argument for this is always, ‘Oh it’s so expensive to have so many size ranges,’ [but] it’s Rebel Wilson, she got money. It’s so disheartening.”

Ann’s followers and other TikTok creators quickly filled up the comments section with their own thoughts.

“That is so disappointing,” read one comment. Another social media user wrote: “Wow. That’s absolutely wretched.” A third said: “Wait … didn’t she have a plus size brand back in the day? Or worked with another brand? But still strange there’s nothing now.”

Wilson previously unveiled a collaboration with Torrid in 2017, introducing a wide range of size options under the title “Wilson x Angels.”

The Isn’t It Romantic star has not yet addressed the backlash.

Since unveiling her transformation, Wilson — who recently welcomed her first child via surrogate — has been candid about self-love and how her appearance doesn’t define her.

A source told Us Weekly in July that slimming down has “given [Rebel] this boost of confidence and she loves being able to wear a variety of clothes that shows off her weight loss.”

That same month, Wilson opened up about not being too hard on herself after putting on 6 pounds while on vacation.

“I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort … I’ve lost all self-control 😜,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, adding an inspirational and encouraging message noting that she accepts herself for who she is at that moment. “But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself,” she penned, alongside a photo of her standing by the pool in a red, one-shoulder bathing suit.”

She added: “It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself, but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself.”