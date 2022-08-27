Loving her Louis! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais opened up her Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM bag exclusively to Us Weekly, gushing about the iconic purse itself — and all of the goodies inside.

The neutral-colored bag — printed with the classic Louis Vuitton checkered pattern — “is great for the summer because I love the lightness of it,” the reality star, 55, gushed to Us. “I have the darker one, but I really wanted something light for the summer that goes with everything.”

While this specific Louis is a medium, it certainly has more than enough room to carry all the essentials — and more.

“I love big bags. I’m a big bag girl,” the Love Me As I Am author revealed. “You’ll only see me with a small bag if it’s nighttime.”

Beauvais — who is mom of 14-year-old twins Jax and Jaid with husband Michael Nilon, as well as 31-year-old son Oliver with ex-husband Daniel Sauders — shared a relatable tidbit when she pulled out multiple bags within her big purse.

“I have bags within bags, call me crazy,” she joked.

See what the home decor designer always has on her:

Slim Jim

“Do not judge me,” Beauvais prefaced before pulling out the snack-size meat stick.

Swedish Fish

“My kids like it and so do I,” the Bravo personality shared.

Yves Saint Laurent Sunglasses

The mom of three took out three sets of glasses from her bag: two pairs of shades — including black YSL frames — as well as a pair of red reading glasses.

Chanel Black Leather Wallet

The California resident may own numerous high-end accessories, but she keeps a TJ Maxx/HomeGoods rewards card in her black Chanel wallet — which also contains her proof of vaccination and a St. Jude prayer card “for protection.” (“You know who I hang around with, right?” she joked.)

Garcelle at Home Romance Card

Beauvais — who has her own decor line, Garcelle at Home — includes a romance card in every one of her customers’ purchases.

Toiletries

The reality star pulled out a clear bag full of everything anyone could ever need while on vacation, including masks, lavender oil, her inhaler, Tylenol and two lip balms.

Makeup Bag

The NYPD Blue alum’s makeup bag contains a mixture of high-end and affordable beauty products, including Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb lipgloss alongside Maybelline’s Great Lash mascara.

Car Keys

Beauvais can’t drive anywhere without them!

Watch Beauvais show off all of her favorite items in the video above.