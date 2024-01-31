Lisa Barlow is hopping on the curtain bangs trend.

The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, January 30, to showcase her fresh new haircut. The curtain bangs, which swoop down on either side of her face, fall from her brow bone to just under her eyes.

Barlow reposted a video from her hairstylist, Mitchell Ramazon, in which she is smiling while getting her hair brushed and blow dried at a hair salon. The text on the story read: “Time for some bangs!!!!”

In the next story slide, Barlow also reposted from two fans who wrote, “BABY GORGEOUS!!! 😍” and “Mother Gorgeous looks amazing with bangs! I love this for her!” The story included a link to a post by @queensofbravo that read: “As production on the new season of RHOSLC fastly approaches, Lisa Barlow debuts bangs!”

Ramazon also posted a carousel of photos on his Instagram of the reality star showing off her new ‘do. Her long chestnut locks shined as she posed for the camera in a cozy red sweater, gold bangles and a black watch.

Ramazon captioned the post: “@lisabarlow14 ✨ Wearing freshly cut curtain bangs! I’ve been itching to cut these for her!! If you’re thinking about cutting bangs then now’s the time. The cooler weather helps with the style and by summer they’ll grow out. ⭐️ Makeup by @cam.artistry.”

Barlow commented, “Love you!!!!” followed by three red heart emojis, to which Ramazon replied, “Love you more!! ❤️” Celebrity makeup artist Shelby Smith commented, “Iconic.”

However, not everyone is loving Barlow’s new look. In an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that aired on Tuesday, January 30, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent weighed in on Barlow’s curtain bangs.

“I’m not into them,” Kent, 33, told Cohen. “I had those on tonight’s episode, I wasn’t into them then, I’m not into them now. … We all get banged at some point and regret it immediately.”