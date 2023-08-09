Rihanna’s 13-month-old son RZA is ready for his close up.

The 35-year-old singer’s baby boy — who she shares with boyfriend ASAP Rocky — starred alongside her in a Savage x Fenty campaign in support of the brand’s new maternity capsule.

In the images, taken by photographer Dennis Leupold, Rihanna could be seen rocking the Savage x Cotton Maternity nursing bra in Black Caviar while cradling little RZA — who sported tiny Savage x Fenty boxers. The mother-son duo flashed wide smiles for the camera with RZA holding on to his mom’s arms.

Rihanna teamed the undergarment with just a pair of black panties, allowing her growing baby bump to be on display. (Rihanna confirmed she and Rocky, 34, are expecting a second child during her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance in February).

In addition to the nursing bra, the maternity drop also includes other bralettes that feature neckline-to-underarm openings and adjustable front-facing straps — with the goal of offering convenience and functionality.

“The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys,” Rihanna said in a Wednesday, August 9, press release. “I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

Promoting confidence and self-love has been the priority for Rihanna’s intimates company since its launch five years ago.

In June, she announced her decision to step down as Savage x Fenty’s chief executive officer with the hope of taking the label to new heights.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage x Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” Rihanna told Vogue Business in a statement. “This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

Rihanna tapped Hillary Super, who previously was the CEO of Anthropologie Group, to succeed her beginning on June 26.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I’m thrilled to join the Savage x Fenty family,” Super, 51, told Vogue Business. “The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring.”

Rihanna unveiled Savage x Fenty in 2018 alongside a group of investors, including LVMH.

“It was important to me to push the boundaries, but also create a line that women can see themselves in,” the Oceans 8 star gushed of the debut line during her launch party in May 2018. “I want to make people look and feel good and have fun playing around with different styles. There are really no rules with lingerie, cute and edgy can live in the same collection. The line dares you to try something new while completely remaining authentic to yourself.”