After Rihanna stepped out in New York City last week wearing a Conner Ives t-shirt dress bearing the slogan: “I’m Retired, This is as dressed up as I get,” fans grew concerned that she was sending them a message.

According to Rihanna, 36, we can all breathe a sigh of relief.

At the Los Angeles launch of her new business venture Fenty Hair on Monday, June 10, the “Diamonds” singer told Entertainment Tonight that she has zero plans to retire.

“People got triggered with that retired word. They were like, ‘We’re never getting an album now,’” Rihanna told the publication, laughing. She added, “Clearly, I’m here. Clocked in.”

Rihanna went on to explain that not only is she not retiring, but she is also getting ready to record new music.

“Music for me is a new discovery. I’m re-discovering things,” she revealed, adding that she is now “prepared to go back into the studio.”

“I’m starting over, but I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have. So I want to actually go back and listen to stuff with new ears with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I am still in love with,” she said.

Although it has been over eight years since she released her last album (Anti debuted in January 2016), Rihanna’s life has been anything but boring. In addition to her successful Fenty Beauty line and Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, she has since welcomed two children, sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months, with partner A$AP Rocky.

In the same interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna revealed that while she is not currently pregnant, she is open to expanding her family one day in the future.

“I would definitely have more kids,” she said.

In the meantime, Rihanna is focused on the release of Fenty Hair, which will be available for purchase on Thursday, June 13.