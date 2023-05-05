She just doesn’t quit! After slaying at the 2023 Met Gala, Rihanna is continuing to command attention in the Big Apple.

The 35-year-old singer — who is expecting her second child with boyfriend ASAP Rocky — was a must-see as she stepped out for dinner in New York City on Thursday, May 4, with her pal Melissa Forde. For the girls’ night out, Rihanna donned a white bomber jacket adorned with metallic spray paint and a red logo inspired by the New York Yankees. She paired the zip-up piece with a coordinating mini skirt and a snowy shoulder bag.

Rihanna’s footwear, however, was the most standout aspect of the ensemble. The Grammy winter opted to finalize the outfit with a pair of slouchy white boots — reminiscent of a trend from the ‘80s — that were finished with a round toe and a pyramid heel. For glam, the “Umbrella” artist wore her hair in a sleek updo and donned a bold red lip.

One day prior, Rihanna stepped out with Rocky, wearing a racy ensemble that exposed her pregnant belly. The sultry getup included a floor-length leather coat from Acne Studios, which the Barbados native wore open, paired with a micro miniskirt. She teamed the garbs with scrunch boots by Amina Muaddi and accessorized with oversized sunglasses. Rocky, for his part, played it cool in a blue jacket atop an orange flannel shirt and light-wash jeans.

On Monday, May 1, Rihanna and her rapper beau closed out the Met Gala red carpet. The “Lift Me Up” songstress looked like a walking bouquet as she graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art during the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”-themed evening in a floral cocoon by Valentino. After taking a few snaps, Rihanna ditched the headpiece, revealing a plunging white gown that clung to her figure. Rocky, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black blazer, which he styled with a kilt and baggy denim.

As photographers captured their outfits, Rocky was seen basking in Rihanna’s beauty, telling her that she looked “amazing,” as seen in a video shared via Twitter.

In addition to turning heads, Rihanna opened up about her experience being pregnant for a second time. “It’s so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it,” the Fenty Beauty CEO told Entertainment Tonight at the annual ball. “I feel good. I feel energetic.”

Rihanna also gushed about how “in love” she is with her first child, adding, “I’m obsessed and I don’t even feel guilty about it.”

The pair became parents for the first time when the Ocean’s 8 actress welcomed their son in May 2022. The “Disturbia” singer announced baby No. 2 while performing during the Super Bowl halftime show in February.