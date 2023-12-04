Your account
Rita Ora Looks Spooky But Sexy With Spikes Lining Her Spine at the 2023 British Fashion Awards

By
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rita Ora dared to wear prosthetics at the 2023 Fashion Awards on Monday, December 4.

At the London soirée, Ora, 33, donned a backless black gown that exposed silver spikes lining her spine. The horns started at the base of her neck, moving upward towards the middle of her back until fading at her waistline.

The “For You” singer paired the horns with a maxi dress from her line with Primark. The design featured a high neckline, fitted bodice and floor-length skirt complete with a subtle train. For glam, Ora rocked a dewy foundation, filled-in eyebrows, glittery eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips.

On the red carpet, she posed with husband Taika Waititi, who looked extra handsome in a black suit and coat.

British Fashion Awards
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Ahead of the awards, Ora took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes shots of the horns being applied. “It’s gonna take about 2 [or] 3 hours to put on,” she explained in the clip. “I’ve got this incredible Primark dress that I decided to wear at the BFAs — which has never been done before.” Ora continued, explaining she decided to design the frock to be “really simple” because “the spine is such a big part of the look.”

Elsewhere in the video, Ora gushed that she’s selling 500 dresses, and all profits are “going to breast cancer.”

“Did someone say chrome spine?” she captioned the post. “Thank you to everyone who made this possible 💖.”

Ora previously gushed to Us Weekly about her “personal” collab with Primark in September. While growing up in the U.K., Ora explained to Us that she relied on Primark to look fashionable when she “couldn’t afford anything else.” (The average price of a Primark item is around $45.)

Joe Maher/Getty Images

“I’ve always liked to be comfortable — I mean comfort over everything,” she continued. “For my personal money being spent, I’m very much a multi-use person, so for me basics are crucial. I love T-shirts and pieces that allow me to mix and match.”

While her collection features pieces that are perfect for a “night out with your girls,” it also includes affordable staples including simple jackets, sweaters and more.

Monday’s style moment wasn’t the first time Ora wore prosthetics. At the 2022 Fashion Awards, she looked out-of-this-world with aquatic-like scales around her eyes teamed with a sheer Nensi Dojaka gown.

