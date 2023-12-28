Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Rosalia Showcases Her Signature Moto Style in an Oversized Bomber

By
Rosalia is seen in Brooklyn on December 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Rosalia is seen in Brooklyn on December 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Rosalía‘s Motomami era is still going strong, and her latest street style look is proof.

While snapped heading to a meeting in Brooklyn on Tuesday, December 26, the Spanish singing sensation — who’s recently fueled romance rumors with The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White — kept it casual in a black skirt, matching tights, a pink blouse and an oversized bomber jacket.

Related: We Need a Quilted Tote Like Salma Hayek’s — And We Found 1 on Amazon

The 31-year-old demonstrated how to nail post-holiday off-duty chic, but it was her excellent outerwear choice that completely captivated Us. Late December’s sartorial staples usually involve massive puffer jackets, but tricky transitional temperatures throughout the country have extended leather weather well into winter.

Interested in channeling the “Malamente” singer? We found an affordable option on Amazon that serves the same effortlessly cool energy for just $50!

Rosalia is seen in Brooklyn on December 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Rosalia is seen in Brooklyn on December 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) Getty Images
See it!

Get the Automet Faux-Leather Moto Jacket for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

The latest in a long line of the brand’s well-priced staple items, Automet’s number one bestselling faux-leather moto jacket is an instant win. Available in eight neutral hues, this jacket defines versatile fashion. We’re partial to the black and brown shades for ease of wear, but the trendy army green is also enticing!

In terms of styling, the sky’s truly the limit. Bundle up like Rosalía with a sleek scarf and a chunky knit hat if the forecast calls for it — or simply step out with a lightweight sweater underneath. The oversized silhouette allows for endless layering opportunities!

Batwing Sweater

Deal of the Day

Revamp Your Wardrobe With This Bestselling Sweater — 55% Off View Deal

Shoppers are swooning over their latest bomber buy, with one confirming it looks “just as advertised” and is “100% worth the money.” Meanwhile, another praises its practicality, noting the jacket “fits great over layers and kept [them] warm. Big pockets to keep my random trinkets in as well.” Haute and handy — we love to see it!

AUTOMET Women's Oversized Zip Up Jackets Leather Plus Size Moto Biker Coat Fall Winter Outfits Fashion Clothes 2023
AUTOMET

Automet Faux-Leather Moto Jacket

$50
  • Description
  • Pros
  • Cons
Leather (or faux leather) may not typically be associated with winter, but in the midst of transitional temperatures, an oversized bomber is an excellent option to have in your outerwear arsenal. Rosalía inspired us to find an upgrade for our collection, and this Amazon find is a hit!
  • No. 1 bestseller
  • Rave reviews from shoppers
  • Stylish, versatile fit
  • Available in 8 shades
  • Some shoppers say it runs long, so adjust your order accordingly
See it!

Shop more faux-leather bombers we love:

ABYOVRT Women Leather Bomber Jacket Oversized Zip Up Faux Leather Jacket Vintage Coat Fall Fashion 2023 (Brown,XL)
ABYOVRT

ABYOVRT Oversized Leather Bomber

$48
See it!
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Lightweight Dad Bomber Jacket, Black, X-Small
Levi's

Levi's Faux-Leather Lightweight Dad Bomber

$96
See it!
PITINAN Leather Bomber Jacket Women Black Leather Jacket Womens Oversized Faux Leather Jackets Casual Zip Up Trendy Motorcycle Jacket Biker Jacket Women with Pockets 2024 Black M
PITINAN

PITINAN Faux-Leather Bomber Jacket

$40
See it!

Related: Kyle Richards Shows Us How to Nail Western Hat Style in Aspen

In this article

Rosalia

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!