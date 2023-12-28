Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Rosalía‘s Motomami era is still going strong, and her latest street style look is proof.

While snapped heading to a meeting in Brooklyn on Tuesday, December 26, the Spanish singing sensation — who’s recently fueled romance rumors with The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White — kept it casual in a black skirt, matching tights, a pink blouse and an oversized bomber jacket.

The 31-year-old demonstrated how to nail post-holiday off-duty chic, but it was her excellent outerwear choice that completely captivated Us. Late December’s sartorial staples usually involve massive puffer jackets, but tricky transitional temperatures throughout the country have extended leather weather well into winter.

Interested in channeling the “Malamente” singer? We found an affordable option on Amazon that serves the same effortlessly cool energy for just $50!

Get the Automet Faux-Leather Moto Jacket for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

The latest in a long line of the brand’s well-priced staple items, Automet’s number one bestselling faux-leather moto jacket is an instant win. Available in eight neutral hues, this jacket defines versatile fashion. We’re partial to the black and brown shades for ease of wear, but the trendy army green is also enticing!

In terms of styling, the sky’s truly the limit. Bundle up like Rosalía with a sleek scarf and a chunky knit hat if the forecast calls for it — or simply step out with a lightweight sweater underneath. The oversized silhouette allows for endless layering opportunities!

Shoppers are swooning over their latest bomber buy, with one confirming it looks “just as advertised” and is “100% worth the money.” Meanwhile, another praises its practicality, noting the jacket “fits great over layers and kept [them] warm. Big pockets to keep my random trinkets in as well.” Haute and handy — we love to see it!

Shop more faux-leather bombers we love:

