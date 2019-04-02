It’s easy to think of office attire as colorless, stuffy and plain old boring. But Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is serving up some major professional style inspiration. Even better: it’s perfectly on-trend for spring.

On Monday, April 2, the 31-year-old model posed in a full-length mirror selfie to show off her coral-pink power suit and we are here for it. The BCBGMaxAzria ensemble flawlessly balances femininity with strength. While the flash of skin up top adds a bit of sex appeal, the slouchy tailoring screams modern-day chic.

She accessorized the look with white leather heeled mules and pearl drop earrings that blend seamlessly with the minimal yet bold look.

In another selfie, the British model gave an up-close glimpse at her beauty details, which she chose to keep within the same color family. Her blush nails were the pastel hue we’ve been searching for this season. As for her makeup, the gentle rosy tint on her cheeks pop with the help of her glossy plump pout.

This light and bright coloring is a perfect example on how to wear pink this spring. Kristen Stewart and Emily Ratajkowski‘s stylist Tara Sweenen told Us a few weeks ago that pink will be the it-color this season. “I think the main thing for women, especially after award season is we see a lot of pink,” the fashion guru said. “It’s one of those colors that I think is so fun in every form and every tone, from hot pink to a beautiful blush and even just a nice pastel.”

She also provided some tips on how to wear the bold hue if you’re feeling hesitant. “I would say keep that your main piece and then use black and white accents.”

Looks like Huntington-Whiteley was already clued in on this is styling tip and now we’re taking notes.

