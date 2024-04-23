Rumer Willis Shows Off Her ‘Mama Curves’ in Textured Bikini

Rumer Willis is loving her postpartum body.

Willis, 35, took to Instagram on Monday, April 22, to show off her figure in a bikini. Rumer — who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore — posed in a brown textured bandeau top and low-waisted bottoms. She wrapped a scarf around her hips and accessorized with gold necklaces and black round sunglasses. Rumer twisted her blonde locks into a messy bun. (Bruce, 69, and Moore, 61, are also the parents of Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30.)

“Leaning in to my mama curves in the jungle 🦜,” she captioned the post. “It’s been a journey of continuous curiosity and growth to see how much room and acceptance I can give my body as it continues to shift and transform after birthing a little human.” Rumer and husband Derek Richard Thomas welcomed daughter Louetta, now 12 months, in April 2023.

Rumer added: “I hope to continue feeling in my loving of myself in all the many shapes and sizes it will come in so I can show my daughter what unconditional self love and acceptance looks like.”

Celebrity friends were quick to compliment her in the comments section.

“So beautiful,” Thomas, 29, gushed. Stylist Maeve Reilly added, “You’re Perfect,” as more friends dropped fire emojis.

Since giving birth, Rumer has been candid about her changing body. In August 2023, she posted a nude selfie while reflecting on her physique. “This body of mine made a human from scratch…and she looks and feels a little different now but I am truly in awe everyday when I look at my daughter,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Rumer celebrated Louetta’s first birthday with a number of sweet photos via Instagram, including one of her daughter playing with pink balloons. She also shared snaps of her and Thomas cuddling with their little one.