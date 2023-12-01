Russell Westbrook’s fashion sense — and basketball skills — will always be notable.

Westbrook, 35, reflected on his killer looks during a Friday, December 1, episode of Vogue’s “Life in Looks” YouTube series, which sees celebrities look back at their fashion evolution.

The Los Angeles Clippers point guard kicked off the clip by reminiscing on his “first custom suit.” In 2008, Westbrook rocked a gray Alba suit with a yellow tie as he was drafted to the Seattle SuperSonics. “I was super excited about it tailored — the whole process — I had never done it before growing up,” he explained. “I was grateful for that.

Next, Westbrook gushed about his 2015 wedding look with wife Nina Earl. “One of the most amazing days in my life,” he praised while breaking down his Tom Ford tuxedo. “I wanted to keep it clean, classic, but also be fresh.” For his nuptials, Westbrook looked extra handsome in a morning coat, a white vest and bowtie and black pants. Earl, 34, meanwhile, stunned in an A-line Vera Wang gown.

Westbrook later opened up about experiencing a wardrobe malfunction at the 2017 NBA Awards. For the soireé, he intended to wear a full suit, but ended up only sporting a white dress shirt, a navy blue tie and matching pants. He explained, “When I got my suit in the morning, I hadn’t tried it on before … when I put my jacket on it didn’t fit me.” He added the layer was “super tight” and “super snug.”

Besides sporting events, Westbrook has been invited to multiple Met Galas, using fashion’s biggest night to further show off his style sense. He first attended the ball in 2021 and donned a Ralph Lauren suit and blue and white hair at the time. The following year, at the 2022 Met Ball, he elevated his ensemble by wearing a Thom Browne kilt and top hat. “This is something that I’m very comfortable wearing,” he explained.

The basketball star has also ventured into designing clothes.

In 2017, he launched his own line, Honor the Gift, which includes sporty styles for both men and women. “I’ve always been connected in fashion,” he noted in Vogue’s YouTube video. “I always wanted to have an opportunity to be able to have my own brand. That’s meaningful, that’s impactful, that’s inspiring.” Elsewhere, he gushed, “Through fashion, I’m able to express myself.”

Us Weekly also recognized Westwood as one of the Most Stylish NBA Players earlier this year, when he graced the Met Gala steps in a quilted Bode jacket, pearl necklace and patterned pants.