Russell Wilson Does Daughter's Hair for 'Hairstyling #Sunday'

Father of the year. Russell Wilson expertly styled his 3-year-old daughter Sienna’s hair into a ponytail — and the video footage is next-level adorable.

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

Ciara took to Instagram on June 7, 2020, to share a 1-minute clip of her husband patiently tending to his daughter’s locks. The pro football player wore a white Nike T-shirt and the little girl donned a pretty pink dress.

“Oooh mama, daddy’s doing so good,” said the singer as Wilson brushed her hair back neatly before securing it with a hair elastic.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi’s Sweetest Mother-Daughter Moments Over the Years

Judging from Ciara’s positive reaction, his wife was very proud of his styling skills. “Yayyy,” the Texas native praised her hubby-turned-hair-expert. “You did great, babe!”

The “1, 2 Step” singer captioned the IGTV video, “My Beautiful Black Man and My Beautiful Black Princess. 🖤 Worship and Hairstyling #Sunday.”

View this post on Instagram Worship and Hairstyling #Sunday A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jun 7, 2020 at 8:51am PDT

Ciara and Wilson started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in England in 2016. They welcomed Sienna into the world in April of 2017.

Obviously, Us Weekly’s Stylish loves a father-daughter hair moment — who doesn’t? Thankfully, Wilson’s not the only dad with children’s hair-styling experience on his resume.

Teamwork! See Which Celeb Couples Do Each Other’s Hair — Including Haircuts, Hair Dye and Root Touch-Up!

Prince William is another dad with ponytail skills. He’s tied back 5-year-old Princess Charlotte’s hair before, though he admits that it’s been a difficult learning experience for him.

Upon visiting a park in Blackpool with Middleton in March of 2019, Prince William chatted with one man who was part of an organization called Dads 4 Life. The two bonded over the trials and tribulations of styling their daughters’ hair.

“Never try to do a ponytail! Nightmare,” the royal joked with the fellow dad.

The Duke of Cambridge continued, clarifying that he’s actually aced the ponytail game. “I can do [Princess Charlotte’s] ponytail,” he explained. “But that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)