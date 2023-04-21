Bringing the ’90s back! Ryan Gosling served up a bit of summer while debuting a new ‘do in London.

The 42-year-old actor channeled his Barbie character at a party celebrating the 60th anniversary of TAG Heuer Carrera on Thursday, April 20, donning a bright pink shirt under a navy Gucci suit with gold accents.

While his sleek style turned heads on the U.K. carpet, it was Gosling’s hair that stole the show. His often coiffed tresses were cut in a shaggier style with beachy blond bangs skimming his forehead. Warm highlights gave his hair dimension with a sun-kissed glow.

The Canada native is a longtime ambassador of the luxury Swiss watch brand, along with Patrick Dempsey, who also attended Thursday’s glitzy soirée. Partygoers were lucky enough to view the premiere of a short film starring Gosling and Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer titled The Chase for Carrera. The campaign shows the Gray Man actor attempting to steal the new Tag Heuer Carrera Glassbox from a film set — and being chased by Bayer as he drives away in a Porsche.

Fans of the La La Land star have been raving over his transformation as he prepares to play Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig. The first glimpse of Gosling’s playful look was released in June 2022, showing a spray-tanned and chiseled Gosling rocking a bleached ‘do and double denim.

In the promo pics, Gosling sported a pair of Calvin Klein-inspired briefs with the name “Ken” on the waistband — and his partner, Eva Mendes, quickly tried to swipe them for her own collection.

“I said, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please! I never ask for anything,'” she teased during an appearance on The Talk in June 2022. “So anyway, I do have it. I’m wearing it right now.”

Mendes, 49, could hardly contain her excitement the first time she saw Gosling in full character. “Well, first of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ahhh,'” she said. “It’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny. So, it worked on all levels.”

The Place Beyond the Pines costars have been going strong since sparking their romance in 2011. Gosling and the Hitch actress share daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6.

Earlier this month, Mendes explained to her social media followers why she and the Notebook actor rarely join each other on the red carpet. When a fan gushed that they hoped to see Mendes by Gosling’s side during Barbie promo, she replied via Instagram, “What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together. Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there. ♥️.”

She clarified that she and Gosling “value” their “very private life,” adding, “I’m still dying to do another movie with him though.”