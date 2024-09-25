Rylee Arnold channeled her inner Christina Aguilera on Dancing With the Stars.

Arnold, 19, slayed with platinum locks and chunky black highlights — just like Aguilera’s hair in 2002 — while performing with Stephen Nedoroscik during the 33rd season’s Oscars Night on Tuesday, September 24. Her blonde hair, which is normally styled in voluminous curls, was straightened with her front pieces sectioned off and twisted into French braids that tucked behind her ears.

For her Arnold’s Superman-inspired look, she paired her coiffure with a cherry red plunging bodysuit equipped with long sleeves, black buttons and an open back. She teamed the look with an open floor-length skirt and strappy brown sandals.

Ahead of the show, Arnold took to TikTok to give fans a glimpse of her look. “Hair tonight is giving me major Christina Aguilera vibes ✨🫶🏼🤭,” the pro captioned the post.

Social media users — including Arnold’s older sister Lindsay Arnold, who previously served as a pro on DWTS for 13 seasons — complimented her in the comments section.

“GIRLLLL,” Lindsay, 30, wrote, as the official Hulu account added, “Girl you’re SERVING.” Another fan gushed, “This has to be my favorite look with your makeup and hair from all the shows you done each season.”

Aguilera, 43, originally sported two-toned hair in 2002, revealing the look at the MTV Video Music Awards. At the time, her tresses were worn down and straightened with strands braided in fishtail plaits.

Aguilera’s iconic hair represented the end of her “good girl” image and the start of her “Dirrty” era, which came with her Stripped album.

Nedoroscik, 25, for his part, wore a tear-away navy blue suit while dancing with Rylee on Tuesday. His look featured a white undershirt and plaid tie, reminiscent of Clark Kent, before he changed into his Superman costume. At the beginning of the dance, the Olympian removed his glasses and quickly transformed into a red bedazzled vest, an American-flag themed undershirt and flowy pants.

After dancing their Paso Doble to “Superman — Main Theme” by The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Rylee and Nedoroscik scored a total of 22 out of 30.

In the episode’s double elimination, Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov were sent home, along with Anna Delvey and pro Ezra Sosa.