Sabrina Carpenter put on quite the fashion show in her new music video.

Carpenter, 25, showed off her figure in a cutout frock in her “Please Please Please” music video, which premiered on Thursday, June 7. Her white Anqā dress from Defaïence — which retails for $1,768 — featured a strapless top, a diagonal cutout over her waist and hips and a bodycon skirt complete with gold hardware and a side train.

Carpenter paired the frock with a full face of glam including sparkly eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, extra rosy cheeks and pink lips. Her blonde hair was styled her signature voluminous blowout.

“Please Please Please” follows Carpenter as she gets bailed out of jail. She then sees her real-life boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, behind bars and later picks him up after he is released.

The couple then go on a date, but Keoghan, 31, continuously finds himself in trouble with violent men. The music video ends with Carpenter handcuffing Keoghan, giving him a kiss and walking away.

This isn’t the first time Keoghan has supported Carpenter’s music career. Last month, she sang her hit song “Espresso” during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend as Keoghan adorably watched her from backstage.

For the concert, she rocked a neon orange mini dress featuring a plunging neckline and flowy skirt. She elevated the piece with white go-go boots and dainty jewelry.

As she sang the lyrics, “I’m working late ’cause I’m a singer / Oh, he looks so cute wrapped around my finger,” Keoghan could be seen bending over and blushing. He smiled throughout the rest of her performance.

Keoghan, for his part, complemented Carpenter’s orange ensemble in a monochrome purple outfit featuring a long sleeve jacket and knee-length shorts. He completed his look with white sneakers.

Carpenter and Keoghan were first linked in December 2023 when they were seen hanging out in Los Angeles together. They’ve since made a number of public appearances together, and even wrapped their arms around each other and smiled for the cameras at the Met Gala.