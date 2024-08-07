Sam Smith’s favorite red carpet outfit was one that they could barely walk in.

Smith, 32, opened up about their 2023 BRIT Awards ensemble during a YouTube video for Vogue’s “Life in Looks” series on Tuesday, August 6. “This is my favorite thing I’ve ever worn in my life,” they gushed about the custom latex Harri getup, which featured blown-up sleeves and pants, leather gloves and black platform boots.

Smith continued, joking that they would “never forget” trying the outfit on for the first time. “It was me and my team and my mom was there,” they said. “Once I was blown up, we then had to lube the whole outfit. I just remember my mom sitting there and looking at me like, ‘What the f—k is going on?’”

The “Stay” singer added that they couldn’t fit in a sprinter van to take them to the red carpet, “so I had to walk in this outside of the O2 Arena [in London].”

“I’m just, like, squeaking walking outside in this latex outfit,” Smith said while wobbling their arms in the air. “I felt so powerful because of the humor behind it. I couldn’t put my arms down and I couldn’t put my legs together. … It was fabulous.”

Smith teamed the outfit with diamond and pearl earrings. Their hair, which was dyed blonde at the time, was styled in short waves, and they donned soft makeup including manicured eyebrows, bronzed cheeks and glossy lips.

Besides dramatic outfits, Smith also knows how to keep it simple on the red carpet. In May, Smith rocked a classy ensemble designed by their boyfriend, Christian Cowan, featuring a double-breasted blazer complete with a chrome rose secured to their jacket and black pants with a sheer skirt overlay at the 2024 Met Gala.

Smith held hands with Cowan on the red carpet, who opted for a white suit complete with a matching rose.