Closing out awards season with … bangs! Saoirse Ronan, 25, is no stranger to serving up a statement-making look on the red carpet and the 92nd annual Academy Awards was no exception. The Oscars nominee debuted super-short fringe at this year’s ceremony, proving she really, truly can pull off anything.

Celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel brought the Little Women star’s new ‘do to life right before the show on Sunday, February 9. His inspiration for the sophisticated look came from early Audrey Hepburn’s short bangs (think: her role of Princess Anne in the 1953 drama Roman Holiday).

Fake bangs may be popular, but Ronan’s new bangs are real! The stylist took to his Instagram earlier in the day to tease followers ahead of the chop. He said, “There’s going to be a big reveal because I’m going to be cutting her hair and I can’t tell you into what!”

Later that day, he finally shared photo evidence of the cut, showing off Ronan’s unexpected new hairstyle.

To complement the fresh fringe, Abergel swept the star’s hair up onto an updo twisted into a chignon for the carpet. He accessorized the delicate and feminine hairstyle with custom-made jeweled bumble bee pins from none other than Gucci. The diamond-studded hair accessory paired perfectly with Ronan’s chandelier diamond earrings.

If you want to create a similar look at home, Abergel recommends using three key products: Virtue Labs Volumizing Primer, Virtue Labs Lifting Powder and the Dyson Supersonic Professional Edition. The stylist also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how he prepped her hair on his Instagram Story.

Ronan paired the new hairstyle with an ensemble that was nearly just as bold for the big night. She wore a black-and-lavender Gucci peplum gown, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman. The head-turn-worthy stunner featured a low, plunging neckline because Ronan was all about being extra bold and brave this year.

