Woah! Sarah Hyland is rocking a bright new hair color — and we’re seriously into it!

On Tuesday, May 19, the Modern Family alum posted a snap to her Instagram feed showing off fresh, bold magenta hair that she dyed herself. “I wanna be where the people are…’ #QuaranTINT crew🧜‍♀️ (I did this all by myself! Very proud ☺️),” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

She tagged her hair gurus, Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee from the 901 Salon, in the post. Capri chimed in in the comments expressing her genuine love for the bright look. “I f–ing loveeeee you! 🤣🙌🏼😍😍😍❤️,” she wrote.

But she wasn’t the only one who was obsessed. “Werrrrrrrrlklkklkll😍❤️🙌🏼” wrote Vanessa Hudgens. “Omfg. Should I do this?! What day is it?! You look better than a New York pretzel from a shady cart in front @metmuseum ⚡️💖💋,” commented Michelle Trachtenberg, while Lydia Hearst wrote, “Freaking love this! Looks so good.”

Hyland is among many stars who are playing with bold new colors while in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tons of A-listers are taking this opportunity to try something they’d never be able to if they were shooting movies, TV shows or campaigns. And the “it” color seems to be pink.

On Monday, May 18, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp shared a selfie of her new colorful locks. “After having a baby, I always do something drastic with my hair,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “This time, I thought pink!”

Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram on April 27 to showcase her rosy hue, which she said she got to embarrass her kids.”#quarancolor #roseallday (or until it fades out),” she captioned the post.

Other celebs playing around with a new pink ‘do include Elle Fanning, Julianne Hough, Dua Lipa and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk.

