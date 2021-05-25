Carrie Bradshaw’s turquiose and seashell Manolo Blahnik heels are right up there with her pink tulle skirt when it comes to iconic fashion Sarah Jessica Parker wore on Sex and the City.

So, when the 56-year-old actress shared a picture of the telltale shoe via Instagram on Monday, May 24, loyal fans were able to identify the summer sandal in no time.

For those that don’t have an obsessive mental backlog of the show’s fashion, allow Us to provide some context.

The shoe in question, in all it’s chocolate brown glory, was turned into a chew toy back in season four, as Aidan Shaw’s dog Pete got his teeth on the designer dud. Do the words, “That dog owes me $380,” ring any bells?!

“Unearthed,” Parker captioned her post, tagging @justlikethatmax, the official Instagram for the Sex and the City revival being released on HBO Max.

The Hocus Pocus star added a sweet tidbit of information in the comments section too. “PS they have been in archive all these past years. Seeing them again …. Well. X,” she wrote.

Loyal fans didn’t sleep on identify the shoe turned chew toy in question. “I don’t think I have ever felt more conflicted watching SATC than watching the scene where adorable Pete chewed these up. My intense love of dogs and my intense love of fashion/shoes collided and I had no words,” one fan wrote.

Others had their favorite quotes memorized. One even chimed in: “You can stay here with your boxes of sh—t and your shoe-eating dog and you can knock yourself out putting on the rogaine and speed stick.”

The near automatic identification of a shoe from nearly 20 years ago (the episode in question first aired in 2001) simply blew Parker away.

“You guys are soooooooo good!!!!!! Xxx,” she wrote in the comments. “I just cannot get over how much everyone knows and recalls. It astounds and touches me. Deeply! X.”

While it’s true that Sex and the City fans have an encyclopedia-like knowledge of the series, Manolo Blahniks were hallmark of Carrie Bradshaw’s style.

And it’s a safe bet that fans can expect to see a lot more of the brand in the series revival, And Just Like That. The show will follow Bradshaw, Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) through their lives in New York City as women in their 50s.

Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) will not be returning.