Pretty in pink! Sarah Michelle Gellar channeled her inner Barbie on Christmas.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 45, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 25, to show off a hot pink swimsuit with “Barbie” written across the chest. “I’m a Barbie girl, in a Santa world,” Gellar captioned the social media post, adding the hashtag #barbiesdreamvacation.”

In the photo, the actress posed on a balcony with one hand on her hip and another on the railing as she looked off into the distance.

Her blonde tresses cascaded down her shoulders with a natural beachy texture. She opted for natural glam and looked radiant. To complete the ensemble, she added a bit of bling on with dainty necklaces, a ring and a white manicure.

Friends were quick to praise the one piece in her comments. Gellar’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer costar, Seth Green, wrote, “WHAT IS HAPPENING 🔥🔥.” Author Anna Kloots added, “Love!!,” and actress Amiee Garcia also showed her support by commenting heart and fire emojis.

She also celebrated the holidays with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., and shared an adorable picture via Instagram on Saturday, December 24. They both stunted hilarious holiday glasses and stood in front of their beautifully decorated Christmas tree. She wore a cream cropped sweater and white skirt for the day.

In addition to festive sweaters and eye-catching swimsuits, Gellar knows how to turn heads on the red carpet.

At the Power Women Summit on December 14, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star looked extra fashionable.

For the event, the New York native sported a Thom Browne number. The schoolgirl look included a black blazer and matching skirt finished with a white trim, buttons and pocket handkerchief. Underneath the jacket, she wore an ivory top and pink tie. For shoes, the Cruel Intentions actress styled ankle high socks with black pumps. Her blonde hair was parted down the side and in a low ponytail with pieces perfectly framing her face. She stuck with a soft glam look and bright red nails to finish the ensemble.

Gellar posted a carousel of photos via Instagram of her look from the night. “We are revolting children, living in revolting times (but dressed in @thombrowne ),” she captioned it. The lyrics she used in her caption come from Tim Minchin’s composition in Matilda the Musical.

The songwriter commented on her post, “Sarah Michelle Gellar quoting my lyrics is the boost I didn’t know I needed today. 😍” More fans added their loving words by writing, “slay queen 🔥❤️,” and “Looking sharp SMG. A power suit look[s] great on you🔥.”