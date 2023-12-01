Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost showed off their coordinated couple style at the American Museum of Natural History Gala.

At the Thursday, November 30, soirée in New York City, the couple — who tied the knot in October 2020 — graced the red carpet in complimentary white and black ensembles.

Johansson, 39, looked lively in a winter white floor-length coat, which she wore atop a black slip dress that was equipped with a bustier bodice. The actress accessorized with a crocodile-embossed envelope clutch, diamond tennis necklaces and an assortment of gold rings. On her feet, she opted for a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

For glam, Johansson rocked a bold lip, which paired nicely with her crimson manicure.

Jost, 41, looked dapper in a black tuxedo teamed with a white dress shirt finished with pearl buttons. He topped his look off with glossy dress shoes.

Like Johansson, Jost’s skin looked glowy and fresh, which fans can assume is thanks to his wife’s skincare line, The Outset, which she cofounded with Kate Foster in March 2022.

Last month, the cosmetics company shared a sweet video of Johansson giving her husband a “spa-in-a-box” facial, using an assortment of products from The Outset.

The process proved to be quite entertaining as Jost — a comedian — couldn’t stop cracking jokes. “This is the perfect gift for yourself or your significant other,” Johansson told the camera as Jost asked, “This is the gift I’m getting?” When the Black Widow star confirmed that the treatment was indeed his present for the upcoming holiday season, Jost seemed confused.

“There’s other gifts, right?” the Saturday Night Live star asked Johansson, who simply said back, “We have travel sizes!” Johansson then kicked off the treatment, starting with the first step, which is to “relax.”

“This is a limited-edition headband,” Johansson said of a cozy blue item before directing Jost to put it on. “Do you feel like this whole thing is going to run counter to how America thinks of me … as sort of a rugged cowboy type?” he asked his wife, who quickly assured him, “No, I think it goes with your image.” Jost wasn’t convinced and proceeded to ask more questions, prompting Johansson to say, “Just stick your head through the hole!”

For the second step, Johansson washed Jost’s face with The Outset’s Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser before moving onto step three, which saw her following up with the Exfoliating Caffeine Micro Polish. Throughout the treatment, the cameraman asked Johansson and Jost questions about the holidays, one being what the couple thinks makes a good gift. “I’ll answer for her: Outset products,” Jost quipped, implying that he’s the better gift giver as he bought Johansson “four cars last year.”

The couple also reflected on holiday memories, including when they told Johansson’s daughter, Rose Dorothy, that she would be getting a sibling.

“We told our daughter that we were having our son, and we did it by giving her a little ornament that was a mama bear, papa bear and a baby bear. Then there was an arrow pointing to the mama bear’s stomach,” Johansson recalled. “Then she was so disappointed that it was a human,” Jost joked of Rose Dorothy’s reaction to news of her sibling.

Johansson and Jost welcomed son Cosmo in August 2021. Johansson shares 9-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.