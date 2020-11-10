Love is in the air! Scarlett Johansson stepped out for the first time since marrying Colin Jost, showcasing her new ring to cement the union.

On Monday, November 9, the 35-year-old was spotted out and about in New York City wearing a brand new piece of jewelry. On her left ring finger, the Marriage Story star wore a thick gold band to go with her casual ensemble, complete with a cropped gray sweatshirt, jeans, sneakers, sunglasses and, of course, a protective face mask.

This appearance comes a few weeks after the couple announced their nuptials via a Meals on Wheels America Instagram post. “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the caption read alongside a photo of the Staten Island Ferry and the play-on-words phrase “Jost Married” on Thursday, October 29.

Similar to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announcing the birth of their daughter Daisy, this was to encourage fans to donate to the organization in honor of exciting news.

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica,” the caption continued. “Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

Jost, 38, also debuted his wedding ring when returning to Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 31. Sitting behind the Weekend Update desk alongside Michael Che, the comedian sported a gold band that matches ScarJo’s.

Meanwhile Che, 37, joked, “You just married Scarlett Johansson and I just bought an electric bike; we’re both doing equally great.”

The duo was first linked in May 2017, after they were seen kissing at an SNL afterparty. Two years later, her publicist confirmed their engagement to The Associated Press.

