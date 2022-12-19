Despite their differences, Meghan Markle and Princess Kate share some similarities. Years ago, the sisters-in-law wore the same dress.

Designer Diane von Furstenberg pointed out the moment Meghan, 41, and Kate, 40, sported one of her creations as she penned the women a sweet message amid the release of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

“Once upon a time two beautiful women married two kind and handsome princes,” the wrap dress creator, 75, captioned a side-by-side photo of the former actress and U.K. native via Instagram on Saturday, December 17. “Here [are] both wearing the same @DVF dress called Zorita,” she continued. “Wishing them all peace and love for the new year!”

In the image, Kate is seen wearing the lace number for the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in 2014. Meghan, for her part, is seen in a shorter version of the frock at a USA Network event in Los Angeles in 2012. Kate paired her ensemble with an elegant updo as Meghan donned bouncy chestnut girls and glossy nude pumps.

Von Furstenberg’s post comes amid family drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan’s limited series, which explores the early days of their relationship and the many challenges they faced as working members of the royal family.

Among the many bombshells were allegations that the palace planted negative stories about the Sussexes, the couple’s scrapped plans to move to South Africa and Harry not being able to see Queen Elizabeth II after he and his wife announced their decision to step away from their royal duties in January 2020. The docuseries also hints at current tension between Harry and his brother, Prince William.

In March 2021, Meghan and Harry opened up about their struggles during a CBS interview and claimed that one of Harry’s family members made a comment about his son Archie’s skin color. Afterward, as seen in episode 6 of Harry & Meghan, the Spare author received a text from William, 40, which prompted a distressed response from Harry.

“I wish I knew what to do,” Harry told Meghan, who said: “I know. Let’s take a breather. Get some air and then decide.” They did not disclose the content from the text.

Speaking on her own obstacles, Meghan shared she “rarely” wore color while in the U.K. to “blend in” but during her final engagements she donned more vibrant attire to make a statement.

“Until that last week in the U.K., I rarely wore color,” the California native said in episode 5. “I never wanted to upstage or ruffle any feathers, so I just tried to blend in. But, I wore a lot of color that week. It just felt like, ‘Well, let’s just look like a rainbow.’”

Harry added: “It was our opportunity to go out with a bang.”

King Charles III, William, Kate and other members of the royal family have yet to publicly comment on the six-part show. Earlier this month, a palace source denied Netflix’s claims that the royals declined to comment.

Vol. 1 and 2 of Harry & Meghan are currently streaming on Netflix.