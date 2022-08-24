Scheana Shay came to slay! The Vanderpump Rules star wore not one, but two breathtaking dresses for her and Brock Davies‘ Mexico wedding.

To say “I do” in Cancun on Tuesday, August 23, Shay, 37, wowed in a figure-hugging lace and Swarovski Crystal gown, which she had custom designed by Pol’ Atteu and Patrik Simpson. The TV personality complemented the dainty dress with a long-flowing tulle veil.

For her glam, Shay rocked loose curls and accessorized with elegant pearl-drop earrings. On her feet, she sported pearl-studded platform heels.

Atteu, 56, gushed over the bride, sharing a photo of Shay in the look via Instagram on the evening of the ceremony. “I am honored to have created this amazing custom couture gown for my beautiful friend @scheana marrying the man of her dreams @brock_davis,” he captioned the social media post.

After exchanging vows, Shay slipped into something a bit more comfortable — and practical! To dance the night away, the Bravo star stunned in a white floral mini dress by Casablanca Bridal. The sexy frock featured a sheer construction and a deep V-neckline.

Shay also ditched her glitzy heels for a pair of chunky white lace-up sneakers. The California native topped the look off with a jeweled headband.

Davies, 31, for his part, sported a classic white tuxedo. The lovebirds wed at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa.

Their tropical celebration was a Bravolebrity affair as Shay’s costars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss served as her bridesmaids. Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were Davies’ groomsmen. Lala Kent, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were also in attendance.

Shay and Davies got engaged in July 2021 after welcoming their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, in April of that year.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2019 that the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” host was dating the personal trainer. At the time, Shay revealed to Us that the pair had just celebrated their two-month anniversary with a trip to Bali. The couple were introduced by mutual friends.

“He treats me the way I deserve to be treated, and never have been,” Shay exclusively told Us later that month, noting that her fellow cast members approved of the relationship as well. “It’s not like one person’s like, ‘Yeah, but,’ … Everyone’s like, ‘He’s amazing.’”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential