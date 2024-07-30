Selena Gomez never fails to stun in a makeup-free selfie.

Gomez, 32, took to Instagram on Monday, July 29, to show off her natural beauty. In the snap, she donned a fresh face and feathered brows. She parted her hair to the side and styled her tresses in voluminous beachy waves.

The Only Murders in the Building star elevated her look with a diamond studded “B” necklace complete with a gold chain. The jewelry seemingly honored Gomez’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco, who she’s been dating since 2023. Gomez topped her look off with a plunging white top finished with spaghetti straps.

Elsewhere on social media, Gomez shared a zoomed-in selfie of herself rocking soft makeup. She rolled her eyes in the pic while sporting blush, lip gloss, filled-in eyebrows and long lashes.

Related: The Best Makeup Free Moments of 2024: Halle Bailey, More Kylie Jenner, Tia Mowry and Rachel Zegler are just a handful of stars who look stunning with and without makeup. Jenner showed off her natural glow while soaking up the sun in a black bikini in February. The Kylie Cosmetics founder gazed into the camera, showing off her freckles and light brown eyes. She pushed […]

This isn’t the first time this month Gomez has rocked the “B” necklace. On July 22, she celebrated her 32nd birthday with Blanco, 36, and more friends. The actress paired her jewelry with a flowing yellow frock featuring thin straps and accessorized with white socks.

For glam, she sported soft pink eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, lined lips and wispy eyelashes. Her brunette hair was styled in loose curls.

The following day, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Blanco “planned Selena’s entire birthday weekend as a surprise to her.” The insider added that he “wanted to make her feel extra special this past weekend. He hosted 10 of her closest friends at his Malibu home for a special celebration. Benny went out of his way to get decor and a cake for Selena, and they had a chef prepare an amazing meal for the group.”

Related: Selena Gomez’s Glitzy and Graceful Style Evolution Selena Gomez has graced red carpets since a young teenager — see how her style has changed throughout the years!

The source also told Us, “[Selena] and Benny are very serious and have talked about marriage,” adding that their relationship is “definitely endgame.”

“Selena is really happy and is doing really well. She feels her life is peaceful right now,” the source gushed.