Selena Gomez is back in the building filming season 4 of Only Murders in the Building and her wardrobe looks familiar.

“The day they dressed me like my boyfriend on set,” Gomez, 31, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, March 23, sharing a mirror selfie from her dressing room and referring to partner Benny Blanco.

In the pic, Gomez rocked a red checked button-down with black houndstooth pajama pants. She completed her look with a long black duster and a pair of white slippers. Gomez tied her hair back in an updo and wore minimal makeup.

Gomez confirmed her romance with Blanco, 36, in December 2023. They first met several years prior when he produced a handful of her music singles.

Blanco, an accomplished music producer and aspiring chef, is known for his colorful wardrobe. He often sports funky prints, oversized hoodies and loose-fitting button-downs. While attending a January Lakers game with Gomez, he opted for a floral jacket with a cream-colored shirt and trousers. Months earlier, he stepped out at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year ceremony in a red two-piece with chunky white kitten heels and a matching remote in his hands.

Gomez’s OMITB character, Mabel Mora, is also a fashion star who takes risks while sleuthing around the Arconia.

“I’m not putting her in these very glamorous things that she wears in her red carpet life,” show costume designer Dana Covarrubias exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023. “Selena’s style is so different. In her day-to-day life, she’s all about being comfortable. A couple of times we put her in something that’s more Selena than it is Mabel, and she’ll actually be like, ‘This feels too Selena,’ or sometimes she’ll put something on and she’s like, ‘This feels very Mabel.’”

Covarrubias noted that she takes a “color element” from Gomez’s personal style and then makes tweaks to better fit Mabel. Since Mabel lives in her aunt’s luxury apartment but doesn’t have a job, her style can’t be too glamorous. “We can’t have her wearing too high-end things,” Covarrubias added.