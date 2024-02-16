Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Glowy Skin in Makeup-Free Selfie 

Selena Gomez is #skingoals.

Gomez, 31, shared a makeup-free selfie via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 15, giving Us a look at her glowing skin. In the snap, she flashed her pearly whites as her brunette mane fell on her face in contrasting directions.

Earlier this month, Gomez gave her dark tresses a subtle update with the help of auburn highlights.

She unveiled the new look at the February 3 premiere of Lola in Los Angeles. (The film marked her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham’s directorial debut.) Gomez paired her makeover with a silky white corset underneath a black power suit. She complemented the look with a studded Valentino clutch. For glam, Gomez opted for rosy cheeks, wispy lashes, winged eyeliner and a deep magenta lip.

Gomez also opted for a bold pout at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on January 15. She graced the red carpet in a burgundy figure-hugging Oscar de la Renta gown, which featured a sequin-covered leaf design. She teamed the sparkly design with a chic updo that saw her face-framing strands parted to one side.

Celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo created a flirty eye look on Gomez using Lashify’s LED Control Kit plus additional cruelty-free, vegan falsies from the brand including the Bold Black Gossamer in B8, B10 and D10. Next, Vanngo gave Gomez a statement lip using her own Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in Strong as well as the brand’s Kind Words Matte Lipstick in Strong and Devoted.

Gomez founded Rare Beauty in February 2019 and launched the company in September 2020. Since its release, Gomez has offered highlighters, blushes, mascara, eyeshadows, lip oils, brow gels and more.

She also pledged to donate 1 percent of all sales to the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to raise $100 million over 10 years to expand mental health services and education for youth.