Selena Gomez gave her signature dark tresses a subtle update in time to celebrate bestie Nicola Peltz Beckham’s directorial debut.

Gomez, 31, stepped out at the Saturday, February 3, premiere of Lola at Los Angeles’ Regency Bruin Theater. She stunned in a black pantsuit with a silk, white corset underneath.

For glam, Gomez opted for a rosy lip and feathered black mascara on her lashes. Her hair had been lightened with streaks of auburn highlights to add a red tint to her locks.

The “Rare” singer’s look twinned with Peltz Beckham, 29, who also wore a white corset top and a high pony that showed off flecks of auburn highlights in her own hair.

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

Gomez was on BFF duty on Saturday, supporting Peltz Beckham’s work as star and director of Lola. Other attendees also included Nicola’s husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, and his family. Brooklyn’s mother, Victoria Beckham, and younger brother Cruz Beckham also were pictured at the premiere.

For Gomez, it marked the first time she showed off her auburn tresses. At the Golden Globes last month, she wore her natural, dark brown hair in a tight bun.

The Grammy nominee is also known for swapping her ‘do, frequently going blonde for brief periods.

“I think I’m definitely more of a character when I’m blonde,” she told Vogue in September 2021. “I felt like I could do crazy things with my hair or try new looks with my makeup. It was just so much fun.”

Related: Selena Gomez’s Glitzy and Graceful Style Evolution Selena Gomez has graced red carpets since a young teenager — see how her style has changed throughout the years!

While Gomez admitted at the time that, “for a little bit,” her light locks can be “hard to” maintain, she loves the overall aesthetic. “I felt so cool and edgy,” she gushed. “It was just a whole phase that I went through. I’m honestly missing it, not gonna lie. “Blonde Selena is not gone forever. I will tell you that.”

Gomez’s style prowess even impacted her turn as Mabel Mora on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

“I’m not putting her in these very glamorous things that she wears in her red carpet life,” OMITB costume designer Dana Covarrubias exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023. “Selena’s style is so different. In her day-to-day life, she’s all about being comfortable. A couple of times we put her in something that’s more Selena than it is Mabel, and she’ll actually be like, ‘This feels too Selena,’ or sometimes she’ll put something on and she’s like, ‘This feels very Mabel.’”

Two months later in November 2023, Gomez added blonde highlights to her brown locks.