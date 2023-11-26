Selena Gomez has lightened her signature locks — and looks as fabulous as ever.

Gomez, 31, gave fans a glimpse of her weekend style choices via her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 26. The actress sported a chic, black tweed blazer with a delicate silver trim.

For glam, Gomez opted for a smokey eye and pastel pink lip and wore her tresses down in a loose bob. Her signature brunette waves had been lightened with blonde highlights.

While Gomez’s style is primarily synonymous with her brunette hair, she’s been known to swap her look up with a platinum ‘do through the years.

“Being that this was the first major color change Selena’s ever done, it was important to us that her hair remained healthy and the tone was right for her skin,” colorist Nikki Lee exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2017. “The vibe is 90’s chic and she named the color #NirvanaBlonde.”

Lee added at the time: “Now that Selena is blonde it’s so important to keep her hair moisturized, strong and healthy. For an added dose of moisture, she swaps out her regular conditioner for Pantene’s Radiant Color Shine 3 Minute Miracle Daily Conditioner. This keeps her rooted creamy blonde healthy, and Selena can rock this new fresh look just in time for the New Year.”

Gomez returned to her blonde hair in 2021 and “had the best time” switching things up.

“I think I’m definitely more of a character when I’m blonde,” she told Vogue in a September 2021 YouTube video after returning to her dark roots. “I felt like I could do crazy things with my hair or try new looks with my makeup. It was just so much fun.”

While Gomez admitted that, “for a little bit,” her light locks were “hard to” maintain, she was completely into the final aesthetic. “I felt so cool and edgy,” she gushed. “It was just a whole phase that I went through. I’m honestly missing it, not gonna lie.”

She concluded: “Blonde Selena is not gone forever. I will tell you that.”

Gomez has been a style force ever since she became a name on Disney Channel, often opting for skinny jeans, long tank tops and Converse sneakers. Since she’s grown up and moved on from the Mouse House, she’s discovered a flair for couture and has frequently rocked impeccably tailored gowns.

Gomez’s style sense even impacted how her Only Murders in the Building character, Mabel Mora, dressed in the Hulu series.

“I’m not putting her in these very glamorous things that she wears in her red carpet life,” OMITB costume designer Dana Covarrubias told Us in September. “Selena’s style is so different. In her day-to-day life, she’s all about being comfortable. A couple of times we put her in something that’s more Selena than it is Mabel, and she’ll actually be like, ‘This feels too Selena,’ or sometimes she’ll put something on and she’s like, ‘This feels very Mabel.’”