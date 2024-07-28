Selena Gomez admires Benny Blanco’s many talents, but his ability to discuss makeup might not be one of them.

Gomez, 32, uploaded a TikTok video of her beauty routine on Saturday, July 28, in which she asked Blanco, 36, to provide voiceover commentary of the process.

“First off you clink these two [Rare Beauty foundations] together,” Blanco quipped. “And then you gotta look really cute and you squirt hand lotion or whatever that is all over and then you squirt more hand lotion, except it’s on a stick now. I think you rub it together — kind of looks like poo-poo — and then you put it on.”

Blanco added, “I don’t even know why you need makeup, you look so good … [and] I just realized makeup is just drawing all over your face.”

After Blanco returned to the task at hand, he tried to keep up with Gomez’s fast pace. Next, he analyzed a contour stick, which he thought was either lipstick or a “magic marker.”

Blanco went on to mention his girlfriend’s tinted moisturizer that was “finger-painted all over [her] face,” a Rare Beauty brush, eyebrow gel that he also thought was lipstick and Rare’s pressed powder puff that he wanted to steal for himself. “It’s so cute,” he gushed.

Blanco also guessed that her lip liner and lipstick were both “lipstick,” which inspired Gomez’s social media caption.

“I love you babe, but not everything is lipstick lol,” she wrote.

The record producer ultimately got distracted by the original instructions.

“F this, I want this makeup,” he quipped of the brand that Gomez owns. “Why can’t I get it?”

Gomez and Blanco publicly confirmed their romance in December 2023 after six months of dating.

“[Selena] and Benny are very serious and have talked about marriage,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, noting that their relationship is “definitely endgame” for the singer. “Selena is really happy and is doing really well. She feels her life is peaceful right now.”