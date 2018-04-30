Coming soon… A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Apr 28, 2018 at 9:27pm PDT

Less than a week after debuting her brand new undercut, Selena Gomez is back at it with yet another hair change, this time returning to her adorable chin-grazing bob — now with a new set of bouncy bangs! Makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared a series of adorable photos of the star on his Instagram making funny faces and rocking the new ‘do with the caption “coming soon.”

While there is no telling what’s coming up for the “Wolves” singer, we can’t get enough of this super chic cut that is giving Us all kinds of French girl vibes. Paired with a white shirt, fluttery lashes and hot pink lip, the eye-brow grazing fringe can only be described as tres chic. But given how much fun SelGo has been having changing up her hair the last few months, there is no telling how long this latest style will last.

Selena Gomez Rocks a Navy Dress, Red Lip Combo, and Our Lives Change

To jog your memory, she sported a edgy platinum blonde crop at the November 2017 Billboard Women in Music honors, before switching to chest-length brunette tresses and wispy sidebands at the Coach fall-winter 2018 presentation in February. Following her breakup with Justin Bieber in March, the actress changed things up yet again, stepping out in one of her shortest cuts to date — a choppy bob. And she still wasn’t done with the switcheroos.

It was one week ago, while Selena was in Germany with Puma, that she debuted a daring undercut paired with a mile-long braid that was obviously the work of extensions. Hairstylist Tim Dueñas gave Selena the shaved style, while fellow hair guru Marissa Marino fastened her locks into a sky-high braided ponytail to show off the cut. On Instagram, Gomez captioned her photo of the ‘do “always need a subtle change,” and we guess she meant it, since she’s already onto the next style!

Selena Gomez Wore Chunky-Heeled Mules and Now We All Need a Pair

In Vanngo’s latest post about the singer, Selena looked absolutely adorable with her flippy hairstyle and pink makeup look. Unlike the side bangs SelGo sported earlier this year, this version is full on fringe. With lots of volume at the root, the sheered out style covers fully covers the singer’s forehead, while still allowing peeks of her skin to show through.

Selena Gomez Is Taking a Break From Justin Bieber With a New Short Bob Haircut

It’s a style that somehow manages to be both sophisticated and youthful — the latter of which could be why the 25-year-old chose to stick her tongue out for one of the cute shots!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!