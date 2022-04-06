Fresh ink! Selling Sunset‘s Amanza Smith showed off her latest tattoo — and told fans not to worry about its placement.

“Go hard or go home,” she captioned an Instagram carousel on Tuesday, April 5, featuring photos of several new designs on her hands and in her ear. One video showed the process of inking the word “invincible” on her jawline.

“Yes technically it’s a fave [sic] tattoo,” the reality star continued. “You can see it only when I look way up though! I’m crazy y’all but not totally crazy! @opal_tattoo and Zara are amazing! She’s such a sweet soul and her shop is adorable! Thank you for my new ink! ❤️🙏🏽 #invincible #mom #pray.”

The Netflix personality’s fans and friends weighed in on the artwork in the comments, with costar Emma Hernan writing, “You’re the coolest human I know 🔥.” Tina Louise, who recently split from Selling Sunset’s Brett Oppenheim, added, “That’s ma gurl 🔥.”

Chrishell Stause commented that she had some new ink of her own. “I’ll show u my new one when I see u! ☺️ didn’t commit this much tho,” she wrote. “Just a cute tiny thing. Miss u!! Xoxo.”

You alum Ambyr Childers, gushed, “❤️❤️you’re gonna have to go with me to get one!!”

Smith went on to show just how subtle her face tattoo is by uploading a front-facing video via her Instagram Story. “For those who asked…” she captioned the footage, turning her head from side to side.

Among Smith’s new designs is the word “mom” written in script on her hand. The interior design expert recently won full custody of daughter Noah and son Braker, whom she shares with ex-husband Ralph Brown, after revealing that she has not heard from her former spouse since 2019.

“I’m relieved that this long process is over. It’s been incredibly hard on me and especially the children,” Smith exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement following the September 2021 hearing. “We will never be ‘over’ the absence of their father, but hopefully we can move forward in a more positive way now that we are unhindered by the legal obstacles that prevented me from making the decisions that are best for us as a family of three.”

According to court docs obtained by Us at the time, the retired football player has “no visitation” until he provides the proper information, including an updated contact address.

Smith is expected to return for season 5 of Selling Sunset, which premieres on April 22.

