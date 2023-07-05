Shakira made a cryptic style statement at the Viktor & Rolf show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Wednesday, July 5.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 46, had all eyes on her as she attended the presentation, wearing a crisp white coat that featured the word “NO” in massive three-dimensional letters. The piece, which first debuted in Viktor & Rolf’s fall/winter 2008 collection, was equipped with gold metal and white crystal detailing.

Shakira paired the look with metallic platform sandal heels and a sparkly top handle bag. She further accessorized with oversized sunglasses and had her hair styled bone straight.

During the show, the “Whenever, Wherever” artist drew attention to her look by repeatedly shaking her head and mouthing “No” as photographers snapped photos.

Shakira posted moments from the show via Instagram later on Wednesday, prompting praise from fans, who shared speculation about the symbolism behind her outfits.

“Maybe this means it’s a good time to listen to Shakira’s epic song, ‘No,” one fan wrote as a different social media user suggested the hitmaker may be sending a message to her ex Gerard Piqué.

Shakira recently opened up about their split, sharing that she felt “betrayed” by speculation that Piqué, 36, had been unfaithful as she simultaneously dealt with the hospitalization of her father, William Mebarak Chadid.

“[My dad] went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation,” she told People en Español on Monday, June 26. “While he was at [my son] Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU.”

In June 2022, reports surfaced that the “She Wolf” artist caught her then-partner having an affair. The pair did not address the claims at the time, but they confirmed their breakup that same month.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” Shakira and Piqué wrote in a joint statement. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” The former couple share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

Piqué has since moved on with Clara Chia Marti. In September 2022 — one month after her ex was seen kissing the model— Shakira publicly declared that her focus is on her children.

“It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids,” she told Elle at the time. “Incredibly difficult. … I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”