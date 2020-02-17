Wowzers! In today’s shocking hair transformation, Sharon Osbourne has said goodbye to the red color she’s worn for nearly two decades in favor of a more natural white hue. And we have to say, we’re kind of totally into it!

Celebrity colorist Jack Martin shared the before-and-after image in an Instagram post on Monday, February 17.

“Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation,” he wrote in the accompanying, lengthy, caption. “Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation a long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.”

He went on to point out that she was tired of getting her hair done every week – we can only imagine that type of commitment! — but kept it up due to her busy TV schedule hosting The Talk.

“I didn’t promise Sharon anything but I told her I will try my best,” he continued. “It took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore. I had great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul.”

He also shared the products he used to get this finish, which include Wella Blondor, Olaplex toner and number 2, Pravana lift treatment and Framar coloring tools.

Osbourne is the second A-lister to make this dramatic change this year. At the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, Jane Fonda stepped out to present the Best Picture winner with a fantastic all-gray look.