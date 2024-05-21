Shaun White has had quite the hair evolution.

For years, the 37-year-old retired snowboarder rocked a bright shoulder-length red mane, making his curls stand out as he dominated the ski slopes. The five-time Olympian shocked the world by cutting his locks in 2014, trading in the ‘do for a sleek short hair look styled in a comb over. So, when White temporarily resurrected his longer strands for a commercial, his girlfriend, Nina Dobrev, was in shock.

“When I met her, I think I had short hair the whole time. I randomly did a commercial where they had a wig for me. It was like a flashback sort of scene. I came home wearing it, thinking it’d be funny, and she was like, ‘Oh! Who’s this?’” White exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the new CVS snack line Well Market at a tasting event in New York City on Thursday, May 16.

He added, “I was like, ‘Hi, I’m Shaun.’ and she goes, ‘Keep it on. Rock it today.’”

White, who has three Olympic gold medals in half-pipe snowboarding, briefly grew out his hair during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dobrev, 35, swung into action to keep his strands at bay. In May 2020, the actress posted a snap of herself with a pair of scissors next to White’s head. “Adding to resume: hairdresser,” she captioned the social media post.

That same year, Us Weekly confirmed Dobrev and White’s relationship. A source shared that they were “enjoying their time together.”

They’ve remained head over heels for each other with White telling Us on Thursday all about their plans to check things off his bucket list since his retirement in 2022.

“It’s been really fun having time together. Normally I’m off competing and she’s shooting a project or something … but now we’ve got some time together,” White shared. “We went to Antarctica, Dubai, visited her mom in France, went to Monaco, went to Indonesia,” he added. “We’ve kind of been all over.” (This summer, the two will visit Paris for the Olympics. It is unclear if the couple will still make it to France following Dobrev’s recent hospitalization.)

Well Market snacks are available now in CVS Pharmacy stores and online.