Shawn Johnson East has some beauty advice for all the moms and moms-to-be out there: use Bio-Oil.

The 31-year gymnast — who is expecting her third baby with husband Andrew East — swears by the skincare brand, exclusively telling Us Weekly that the line keeps her growing belly nice and smooth.

“I use it every single day before I go to bed,” Shawn told Us. “I have like this nighttime routine, where I do a full lotion, down my whole body, getting all of the big bumps.”

She continued, “I don’t know if it’s genetic or not, but I’ve been lucky with my [pregnancies] to not have stretch marks, and I truly feel like it’s because of Bio-Oil. I love that it’s not super greasy, and it absorbs really well. It’s also really light.”

Outside of lathering her belly with Bio-Oil, Shawn credited her pregnancy glow to “not overthinking” and “drinking water.”

“I feel like people try to emphasize so many things you need to change or do when you’re pregnant — especially when it comes to skincare. In reality, it doesn’t have to be that complicated,” Shawn told Us. “I use the same makeup and products, and I just try to keep myself feeling as normal as possible.”

With two pregnancies under her belt, Shawn has mastered the art of prioritizing self-care — even if it’s only for a sliver of time. “You’d be impressed. I can do my whole nighttime routine in maybe two minutes,” she told Us. “I just find time before bed. I have an amazing support team, my husband is the best teammate and he makes sure I have time to take care of myself and the baby before the other little ones wake up.”

Shawn and Andrew, 32 — a former NFL player — tied the knot in April 2016. The couple welcomed their eldest child, daughter Drew Hazel, in October 2019 and son Jett James in July 2021.

Shawn explained that prioritizing moments of me-time goes beyond her beauty routine and is something she practices in all aspects of her life. “Everything I do is just to feel good and not for others’ opinions of me,” she explained. “I spent so much of my childhood and my 20s trying to do everything for other people, and now I just do what I can to make myself feel good, and I want to pass that on to [my kids].”

Shawn is sharing that sentiment with others as well. On Wednesday, September 26, Shawn partnered with Bio-Oil for the brand’s Labor of Love campaign, which celebrates labor and delivery hospital staff for their “service, kindness and selflessness.”

That day, Shawn surprised staff at the Williamson Medical Center near her hometown of Nashville with essential care packages on behalf of Bio-Oil.

“It couldn’t have been an easier campaign for me to partner with because I’ve been using Bio-Oil since I got pregnant the first time,” Shawn told Us. “Labor and delivery nurses as well as obstetricians do so much, and I just loved that this was a chance to thank them and give back to them.”