After launching her lifestyle brand BÉIS last fall with a line of duffle bags, backpacks, cosmetic cases, passport covers and more that are all priced under $85, actress and frequent globetrotter Shay Mitchell is back with a three-piece set of Coahella-ready bags as part of her Festival Collection.

Just as the OG BÉIS launches were designed with practicality in mind (think: durable fabrics, loads of pockets and thoughtful layouts), the latest offerings are all about form *and* function.

The trio includes a tote, fanny pack and duffle made of a clear PVC and faux leather trim that ensure you can always find what you need. For starters, the ‘90s-inspired Fanny Pack has an adjustable strap that allows it to be worn around the waist or slung over the the shoulder as the models-of-the-moment (i.e. Kendall, Kaia, Gigi, Bella and Hailey) like to do.

Mitchell says the inspiration for the design came from “being at a concert with your hands in air, not having to worry about the safety of your stuff,” and it includes a double-zip wide opening for quick access in addition to a back pocket that is large enough to accommodate an iPhone 8.

The Hat Tote, meanwhile, is truly genius for its ability to transport your favorite sunhat without jamming it into your suitcase. With two straps on the outside that can secure your topper, beach towel, yoga mat and more, Mitchell designed the piece to function like an extra piece of luggage — minus the bulk! It also features a trolley sleeve to slide over your suitcase handle, detachable shoulder strap and key fob, and the clear PVC construction means it can be wiped clean in an instant after a day in the Coachella desert.

Last, but certainly not least, the Mini Duffle is a smaller see-through version of a piece from the OG line and was created “with the gym or a day trip in mind.” It features a detachable shoulder strap, trolley sleeve, front zip pocket and separate opaque compartment for shoes, toiletries or anything else you want out of sight .

Priced between $42 and $68, the BÉIS Festival Collection is now available at BeisTravel.com, Revolve.com and Nordstrom.com.

