Shay Mitchell is on a mission to help you spice up your summer hair look.

To mix things up in a big way, the Pretty Little Liars star collaborated with Color Ultime to make a bold, metallic color collection that we are seriously loving.

The four shades — Brush Berry, Glossy Steel, Metallic Violet and Sparkly Light Brown — provide a super vibrant, super shiny finish for a richer, more noticeable look.

Formulated for all hair types, the highly pigmented dyes were made to work on all hair textures, however, the brand recommends that those with long hair use two packs for the best results.

While the 32-year-old beauty may be most recognizable as a brunette with long luscious locks, Mitchell has proven she isn’t afraid to switch things up with a quick, playful color change. She even has a blonde-hair-blue-eyed alter ego she calls Svetlana.

The recent launch with Color Ultime is just one of the many beauty gigs the You actress has had in the past couple years. Along with serving as brand ambassador for skin care drugstore favorite Bioré, she’s also expressed her love of makeup as creative brand ambassador for Buxom Cosmetics.

On Tuesday, May 28, Mitchell took to Instagram to promote the brand new collab. In a behind-the-scenes video, the star is striking poses as her long pink locks blow back in a Beyonce-like moment. “Excited to introduce my collaboration of metallic hair colors with @schwarzkopf ’s color ULTîME,” she wrote. “We had so much fun creating these iridescent shades for you guys to flaunt.”

If vibrant purple or shimmering brown hair is your thing, you can pick up one of these colors at Walgreens, CVS and Rite-Aid and on Amazon for $9.99. What an affordable way to stand out this season.

